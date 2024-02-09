CID Capital-backed Georgia Metals buys manufacturer Watson Metals

Georgia Metals is a distributor of metal roofing and other related metal building products and accessories.

Georgia Metals, a portfolio company of CID Capital, has acquired Watson Metals, a Manchester, Tennessee-based provider of metal roofing, pole barns, and pre-engineered steel buildings in the Southern U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

Georgia Metals is a distributor of metal roofing and other related metal building products and accessories.

Generational Capital Markets advised Watson Metals on the sale.

“The fit between Watson Metals and Georgia Metals is incredible. I can’t wait to see what these two groups can accomplish going forward,” said General Capital Markets’ Chris Heckert on the transaction in a statement.

Watson was founded in 1997 by Michael Watson.

Based in Carmel, Indiana, CID Capital invests in lower-middle-market companies.