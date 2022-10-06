CIFC appoints Johnson as managing director and business development co-head

In this role, Johnson will work to deepen CIFC’s relationships with current and prospective clients as well as lead capital formation efforts across CIFC’s multi-strategy credit platform.

CIFC Asset Management LLC has named T. Michael Johnson as a managing director and global co-head of business development.

In this role, Johnson will work to deepen CIFC’s relationships with current and prospective clients as well as lead capital formation efforts across CIFC’s multi-strategy credit platform alongside James Boothby and Joshua Hughes, the firm’s existing global co-heads of business development.

Most recently, Johnson served as a managing director and head of investor relations at Carlyle Global Credit.

“T. Michael has an extensive network of institutional relationships amassed over his nearly two-decade career in investment management. Moreover, he is a catalytic manager and strategic thinker with a proven ability to get the most out of sales teams and investment organizations,” said Steve Vaccaro, CEO and chief investment officer of CIFC, in a statement. “His contributions will undoubtedly be additive to our talented Investor Solutions team as CIFC continues to thoughtfully grow our business and best serve the needs of our global clientele.”

Prior to joining Carlyle Global Credit, Johnson was a senior managing director and head of business development at Pretium, a partner, managing director and head of U.S. institutional sales at Paulson & Co., and a director of sales & marketing at Citigroup Alternative Investments. Previously, he was an investment banker in the financial sponsors group at Citigroup and a securities litigation and corporate restructuring attorney at Anderson Kill & Olick.

Founded in 2005, CIFC is an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, corporate, structured, opportunistic credit and direct lending strategies. CIFC currently manages approximately $40 billion in assets and employs more than 185 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.