Cinven completes Archer Technologies buyout

Cinven has acquired Bedford, Massachusetts-based Archer Technologies, a provider of integrated risk management cloud software solutions. The sellers were Clearlake Capital Group and Symphony Technology Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

STG initially acquired Archer in 2020 as a part of its acquisition of RSA Security LLC from Dell Technologies and subsequently partnered with Clearlake in 2021 to establish Archer as an independent business.

“We value the partnership we had with the Archer management team in successfully executing the separation from RSA and laying the foundations of an innovation-driven organic growth strategy,” said William Chisholm, managing partner at STG in a statement. “Since the Dell carve-out, Archer has evolved to become a leader in the IRM market, and we believe it will continue to deliver significant value to its customers and partners.”

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were financial advisors to Archer. Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel to Archer, Clearlake, and STG.

Headquartered in London, Cinven was founded in 1977.