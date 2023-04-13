Cinven to acquire risk management solutions provider Archer

The seller is RSA Security, which is backed by Clearlake Capital and Symphony Technology Group.

Archer CEO Bill Diaz will continue in his role

Archer was founded in 2000

Cinven invests in a number of sectors that include business services, consumer, financial services and healthcare

Cinven has agreed to acquire Overland Park, Kansas-based Archer, a provider of integrated risk management solutions. The seller is RSA Security, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Symphony Technology Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Massachusetts-based RSA Security is a computer and network security company.

On the deal, Julia Kahr, a partner and head of North America at Cinven, said in a statement, “This transaction exemplifies Cinven’s ability to deploy our differentiated sector-country matrix to carve-out and invest behind high-growth businesses, and to position them for long-term success as standalone companies. This is a tremendous opportunity to leverage our sector expertise and established track record of investing in both North America and Europe to drive growth in a leading business with an unmatched product offering in a dynamic and growing market.”

At the closing, Bill Diaz will continue to lead the business as CEO longside the existing Archer leadership team.

Cinven has offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Guernsey and Luxembourg.