CIP sells interest in Travis Solar project to Axium Infrastructure

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has sold its 100 percent interest in Travis Solar project, a non-hydro renewable energy asset, to Axium Infrastructure. No financial terms were disclosed. The sale was made on behalf of CIP’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Fund IV.

Travis Solar is located 130 kilometers south of Calgary. It today provides clean energy to more than 100,000 households in Alberta.

The company was CIP’s first investment in Canada.

“The sale of Travers is evidence of the value created by CIP during the development, financing, and construction phases of this marquee renewable energy asset,” said Tim Evans, partner, and head of North America at CIP, in a statement. “The consummation of this transaction advances CIP’s commitment to a sustainable future.”

“This investment further expands Axium’s renewable energy portfolio in North America and increases our footprint in Alberta,” said Cyrille Vittecoq, vice president and senior investment director of Axium Infrastructure, in a separate statement.

Axium is a Montreal-based investor in core infrastructure assets. It also has offices in Toronto, New York and London. The firm managed over C$10 billion in assets as of September 2022, as well as C$1.8 billion in co-investments.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, CIP is a dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments. It manages ten funds and has raised around €19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure. The firm has 11 offices located globally.

The financial advisor to CIP on the sale was CIBC Capital Markets, while Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal advisor.