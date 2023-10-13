Citation Capital shares details on debut deal for Nature’s Garden owner; EV attracts PE

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

Today we are capping off the week with a look at PE investments in electric vehicle infrastructure, a multibillion-dollar market that is expected to balloon to $100 billion by 2040.

We will also look at Citation Capital’s acquisition of healthy snack maker Cibo Vita, a deal announced earlier this week.

We will also look at our upcoming Operating Partners Forum in New York next week.

Healthy eating

Citation Capital announced earlier this week the acquisition of healthy snack maker Cibo Vita in a deal that closed on September 1, writes my colleague Rafael Canton. The deal marks the Dallas-based PE firm’s first transaction since its founding in the first quarter of this year.

Rafael discussed the debut deal with Tiffany Hagge, founder and managing partner, and Lydie Hudson, co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Citation, which invests in companies in the services, industrials and consumer sectors.

“The growth trends of snacking are going to continue,” Hagge said. “Over the past 15 years, consumers have continued to increase their snacking occasions, replacing meal occasions with snacking. We think that’s something that’s going to continue. There’s a convenience factor to it. There’s a health and wellness component to it, which certainly we don’t think is going away and is representative of the long-term secular tailwind.”

Snack sales in the US reached $181 billion in 2022, up 11 percent from 2021 according to research marketing firm Circana.

Based in Totowa, New Jersey, Cibo Vita is the parent company of popular snack brand Nature’s Garden, which produces healthy snacks such as trail mix, nuts, seeds and dried fruit. The company also produces brands such as Chocolate Orchard and Woodpecker.

“What we liked about this opportunity, specifically, is it’s a very healthy mix of private label and branded products,” Hudson said. “Also, we believe Cibo Vita is differentiated in their innovation capabilities.”

EV charging system

Yesterday, Northleaf Capital Partners announced that it is acquiring a controlling stake in EVPassport, a commercial and industrial EV charging station installer.

To find out more about the deal, my colleague Michael Schoeck spoke with Northleaf managing director Olivier Laganière.

Northleaf’s $200 million investment in EVPassport will be used to fund organic growth under the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model, Laganière said, pointing to energy storage and solar generation as two offerings the company is likely to add to EV-charging operations in the future.

“Our goal is to grow and scale, and to shift to an infrastructure model where the system is owned and maintained by EVPassport,” he said. The investment from Northleaf’s infrastructure investment group will support EVPassport’s roughly 4,000 charging stations under contract in 35 US states.

Michael also took a deeper look into the sector, in which the US federal government has lined up $380 billion in energy transition investments spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act from August 2022, and $7.5 billion in federal funds earmarked to increase the US concentration of fast chargers from 33,000 a year ago to 500,000 stations by 2030.

PwC projects the EV infrastructure market will grow to $28 billion in that time frame, before ballooning to $100 billion by 2040 as the automotive market has pledged to shift manufacturing to EVs in the coming decades.

Leveraging the opportunities, PE firms have been active in EV-related dealmaking this year.

Earlier in October, PE Hub spoke to AEA Investors about pursuing acquisitions for portfolio company SiteLogIQ, which made its first add-on deal in June when it acquired Ikon EFS, an installer of EV charging stations.

In August, ABC Technologies, backed by Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management, agreed to acquire Plastikon Automotive, an automotive interiors, assemblies and electric vehicle battery housing supplier.

And in June, ARC Financial Corp invested in Gage Zero, an Austin-based company enabling the turnkey electrification of commercial transportation vehicles.

Value creation

As dealflow has slowed down this year, many private equity firms have turned inward, focusing on how to get the most out of their existing portfolio companies.

We’ll be exploring those trends at PEI Group’s Operating Partners Forum New York 2023 on October 17 and 18.

