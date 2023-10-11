Citation Capital to acquire snacks maker Cibo Vita

The deal is expected to close later this year.

Citation will become Cibo Vita’s first outside shareholder

Cibo Vita’s co-founders, CEO Emre Imamoglu and President Ahmet Celik will continue to hold a significant ownership stake in the company

Based in Dallas, Citation targets the services, consumer and industrial sectors in North America

Citation Capital will acquire a majority stake in New Jersey-based Cibo Vita, a provider of natural and functional snacks for supermarkets, big box chains and warehouse clubs nationwide. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

Citation will become Cibo Vita’s first outside shareholder.

Cibo Vita’s co-founders, CEO Emre Imamoglu and President Ahmet Celik will continue to hold a significant ownership stake in the company.

“Emre and Ahmet started from an idea, believing that they could bring better snacking habits to North American consumers, and put everything they had into building Cibo Vita into a highly innovative, profitable business that provides value-added services and products to some of the most coveted customers in North America,” said Tiffany K. Hagge, Citation founder and managing partner in a statement. “Cibo Vita exemplifies Citation’s investment philosophy in backing fundamentally strong, defensible businesses with exceptional cultures and shared values, helping them to become ‘best in class’ in their segment through strategic partnership, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on execution.”

Nelson Mullins served as legal advisor to Cibo Vita while Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisor to Citation. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and American Ag Credit will lead the committed financing to support the transaction.

Founded in 2009, the company launched Nature’s Garden as its flagship brand in 2011.

Based in Dallas, Citation targets the services, consumer and industrial sectors in North America.