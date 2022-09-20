Citco appoints Bertolino to head private equity and private credit

Bertolino served as Citco’s head of business development from 2017 and head of client service management from 2014 to 2016

Bertolino has over 20 years’ experience within Citco, spanning senior roles in client service, accounting and business development. She has also been a member of Citco fund services’ management team for over five years – and will be supported across North America, Europe and Asia by a range of executives. Bertolino served as Citco’s head of business development from 2017, and head of client service management from 2014 to 2016.

On this appointment, Jay Peller, head of fund services at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc, said in a statement, “It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Claudia Bertolino to this key position within our business. Claudia’s talent and dedication to our company made her the clear choice for this role, and we have full confidence she will succeed in creating operational efficiencies and further progressing our PE and PC business as she has done with client service, business development and ESG in what has been an impressive 20-year career within Citco – at a key time for alternatives.”

Citco is a network of providers of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Citco has over $1.8 trillion in assets under administration and 9,800 staff deployed across 36 countries.