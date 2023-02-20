CIVC-backed StoneRidge bags Eisenhauer and Asset Insurance

Based in Ancaster, Ontario, StoneRidge is an insurance brokerage offering personal and commercial insurance, group benefits and retirement as well as life and disability.

StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, backed by CIVC Partners, has acquired Eisenhauer Insurance and Asset Insurance Brokers. No transaction details were disclosed.

Eisenhauer is a Halifax-based full-service insurance brokerage serving clients throughout the Maritimes. Asset Insurance is a Chestermere, Alberta-headquartered provider of insurance services.

StoneRidge has expanded its personal and commercial insurance presence into the Maritimes with the acquisition of Eisenhauer, and accelerated its footprint in Western Canada with the acquisition of Asset Insurance, the company said.

Based in Ancaster, Ontario, StoneRidge is an insurance brokerage offering its customers personal and commercial insurance, group benefits and retirement as well as life and disability. With these two acquisitions, the company and its partners now operate 60 locations across Canada.

“We are extremely excited to have Eisenhauer and Asset as part of the SIB family. These transactions demonstrate our continued focus on growing as a national broker,“ said Ted Puccini, StoneRidge’s CEO and president. “SIB has completed two transactions so far in 2023, with two additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days.“

CIVC Partners acquired StoneRidge in 2019. Based in Chicago, the private equity firm focuses on mid-market buyout, recapitalization and growth equity investments in a range of industry sectors. It has invested more than $2.1 billion in 78 platform companies.