CIVC invests in IoT products provider Industrial Networking Solutions

CIVC Partners LP has made an investment in Industrial Networking Solutions, a provider of wired and wireless products for the IoT market. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Scott Schwartz, a partner at CIVC, said in a statement, “INS is the market-leading platform in its sector with more than twenty years of experience delivering best-in-class wired and wireless IoT products and services to its clients. We are excited to partner with Stephen, Mike, Richard, and the INS team to support the company in expanding its offering and pursuing strategic acquisitions.”

Based in Chicago, CIVC invests in middle-market business services companies. Since 1989, CIVC has invested almost $2.2 billion in 78 platforms.