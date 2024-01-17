CIVC Partners-backed StoneRidge Insurance bags Seymour Fair

Seymour Fair Insurance, founded in 2008, will continue to be led by David Fair, the company’s principal broker and owner

StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, a portfolio company of CIVC Partners, has acquired Seymour Fair Insurance Brokers, a St. Catharines, Ontario-based full-service insurance brokerage.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Seymour Fair Insurance, founded in 2008, will continue to be led by David Fair, the company’s principal broker and owner.

Established in 1966, StoneRidge is an Ancaster, Ontario-based provider of insurance and consulting services.

“This acquisition further strengthens our position in Southern Ontario,” said Ted Puccini, StoneRidge’s president and CEO. “Seymour Fair is StoneRidge’s first acquisition so far in 2024, with three additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days.”

CIVC Partners acquired StoneRidge in 2019. The private equity firm, headquartered in Chicago, focuses on mid-market buyout and growth equity investments in the business services sector.