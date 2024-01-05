CIVC Partners promotes Wilson to partner

Since then, Wilson has been heavily involved with CIVC’s investment in Magnate Worldwide, Crest Insurance Group, StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, Signers National, and OTR Transportation

CIVC Partners has promoted Sloan Wilson to partner.

Wilson joined CIVC in 2012. Since then, Wilson has been heavily involved with CIVC’s investment in Magnate Worldwide, Crest Insurance Group, StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, Signers National, and OTR Transportation.

“Sloan has proven himself as a talented investor and a thoughtful team member over his tenure with us. His well-deserved promotion to partner further strengthens our investment team, which has worked together an average of over 20 years,” said CIVC Partner Marc McManus in a statement.

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners invests in middle-market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2.3 billion in 80 platform companies and over 150 add-on acquisitions.