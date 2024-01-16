CIVC Partners snaps up data managed services firm Datavail

The sellers were investors led by Catalyst Investors.

CIVC Partners has acquired Datavail, a Broomfield, Colorado-based data managed services provider. The sellers were investors led by Catalyst Investors.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Datavail was founded in 2008 as a carve-out of the managed database services division of Stratavia, a provider of database and data center automation software.

On the deal, John Compall, a partner at CIVC, said in a statement, “Datavail is one of the leading data managed services providers given their investments in automation, breadth of services, and global scale. We look forward to our partnership with Scott and the rest of management team to support the company in accelerating their acquisition strategy and strategic organic growth plans.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to CIVC on the transaction. Citizens M&A Advisory acted as Datavail’s financial advisor, and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel to Datavail.

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners invests in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector.