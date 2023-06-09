Civitas Capital Group recruits Lizak as investments managing director

In this role, Lizak will focus on managing the credit strategy of the firm and expanding the firm's equity and debt investor base across the Civitas lodging platform.

Civitas Capital Group has named Marisa Lizak has joined the firm as managing director of investments.

In this role, Lizak will focus on managing the credit strategy of the firm and expanding the firm’s equity and debt investor base across the Civitas lodging platform. She will also focus on growing Civitas’ credit business across the firm’s other target asset classes, including multifamily and niche opportunistic investments.

“Marisa’s hiring continues Civitas’ commitment to institutional-quality investment management,” says Heather Jones, a chief operating officer for Civitas in a statement. “She brings with her a broad and deep analytical knowledge of the sector, enabling Civitas to accelerate our growth strategy.”

Prior to joining Axle, Lizak was director of capital markets & investment management at Ethika Investments. Lizak is the former senior vice president and head of underwriting at Starwood Property Trust. She has also held leadership positions as COO of Global Hospitality Investment Group.

