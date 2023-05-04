Clairvest and ECL acquire New Hampshire-based gaming assets

The partners have acquired NHCG and The River Property & Hospitality Group, which operate the Lucky Moose Casino and Tavern and The River Casino & Sports Bar.

Clairvest Group, a Canadian private equity firm, has partnered with ECL Entertainment to acquire licensed gaming assets that will enable them to build a gaming operation in Southern New Hampshire. No financial terms were disclosed.

The partners have acquired NHCG and The River Property & Hospitality Group, which operate the Lucky Moose Casino and Tavern and The River Casino & Sports Bar, both located in Nashua, New Hampshire.

ECL is a gaming operator, which owns and operates multiple historical horse racing facilities in Kentucky including the Mint at Kentucky Downs.

Clairvest and ECL intend on operating NHCG at its current locations for the time being but are finalizing plans for a large scale permanent HHR facility in Nashua which they hope to open in late 2024.

“We are excited to partner with ECL and their seasoned team on this gaming project,” said Michael Wagman, president and managing director of Clairvest, in a statement. “Together with ECL’s deep experience and proven track record of building and operating HHR assets, we believe NHCG will be a successful local market gaming facility and provide both entertainment and immediate economic benefits to the community.”

NHCG was founded in 2006.

Founded in 1987 by a group of Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest has over C$3.3 billion of capital under management.