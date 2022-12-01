Clairvest exits stake in DTC Recycle

At the deal’s closing, CVG’s sale proceeds was about $53.2 million

Stoel Rives LLP acted as legal advisor to DTG

In 2020, Clairvest led a $32 million minority investment in DTG

Canadian private equity firm Clairvest Group has sold its interest in DTC Recycle, a Bothell, Washington-based provider of integrated recycling services for commercial, industrial and construction clients, in a recapitalization deal. The buyer is Macquarie Asset Management.

At the deal’s closing, CVG’s sale proceeds was about $53.2 million.

“We are extremely proud of the results generated by our management partners – Dan Guimont and Tom Vaughn – and the entire DTG team,” said Michael Castellarin, a managing director at Clairvest in a statement. “Our partners not only demonstrated sustainability leadership in the Pacific Northwest, but fostered a culture of safety first, operational excellence, growth and innovation. One of DTG’s noteworthy differentiators in a period of a very tight labor market was their commitment to DTG’s employees. We are honored to have been partners in DTG’s success since 2020 and we are excited for DTG to continue its growth in the evolving environmental services landscape in the Pacific Northwest.”

Stoel Rives LLP acted as legal advisor to DTG.

DTG was formed in 1999.

In 2020, Clairvest led a $32 million minority investment in DTG.