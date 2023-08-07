Clairvest Group exits solid waste management company Arrowhead

In June 2020, Clairvest invested in Arrowhead

Vedder Price acted as legal advisor to Arrowhead

Clairvest invests in the middle market

Canadian private equity firm Clairvest Group has sold its interest in Arrowhead Environmental Partners, a non-hazardous solid waste management company that provides waste-by-rail disposal services to U.S. markets. The buyer was Waste Connections.

No financial terms were disclosed.

In June 2020, Clairvest invested in Arrowhead.

Upon closing, CVG’s portion of sale proceeds was approximately $36 million. On a constant currency basis, the sale proceeds for CVG represent a multiple of capital invested of 12.3x and an IRR of 128 percent.

“As an entrepreneur for most of my career, my experience told me it was vital to be extremely confident in and comfortable with the people we chose to partner with, not just the private equity firm itself,” said James Francesco, co-founder and chief operating officer of Arrowhead in a statement. “The team at Clairvest always acted with integrity and did what they said they would do. They earned my respect early on and I trust and truly appreciate them as partners,”

Vedder Price acted as legal advisor to Arrowhead.

Clairvest invests in the middle market.