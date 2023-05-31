Clarion Capital backs fintech firm Ready Credit

The investment will be used by Ready Credit to accelerate growth.

Hennepin Partners served as financial advisor to Ready Credit

Ready Credit launched in 2006

Based in New York, Clarion Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market

Clarion Capital Partners has made an investment in Minnesota-based Ready Credit, a payment solutions platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by Ready Credit to accelerate growth and drive further investment into Ready Credit’s solutions, employees and internal infrastructure.

On the deal, Matthew Feldman, managing director at Clarion, said in a statement, “Ready Credit’s market leading position, proprietary technology and exceptional customer value proposition attracted us to the business and is what provides a great opportunity for expansion. We are excited to partner with Brian and the management team to sharpen their strategy and enhance Ready Credit’s offering of cash-to-digital payment solutions.”

Hennepin Partners served as financial advisor to Ready Credit in this transaction while Stinson LLP served as its legal counsel. Clarion received legal advice from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC, and Venable LLP. Financing for the transaction was provided by Piper Sandler Finance.

Ready Credit launched in 2006.

Based in New York, Clarion Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market.