Clarion Capital taps Kelley as investment relations managing director

Most recently, he was senior vice president at Azimut Alternative Capital Partners.

Kelley is a former principal and managing director at NovaFund Advisors

He began his private markets career at Wilshire Associates

Clarion Capital Partners invests in lower middle market companies

Clarion Capital Partners has named Bryan Kelley as managing director of investment relations.

“We are thrilled that Bryan is joining Clarion. He’ll add new investor relationships and substantial capacity as we continue to grow our business,” said Doug Mellinger, Clarion’s managing director and head of marketing, fundraising and business development.

Kelley is a former principal and managing director at NovaFund Advisors. Most recently, he was senior vice president at Azimut Alternative Capital Partners. He began his private markets career at Wilshire Associates. He then moved to Merrill Lynch to serve as a director in private funds advisory. Kelley next worked for Deutsche Bank as managing director of the alternatives funds group before leaving to launch his own firm in 2004.

Based in New York, Clarion Capital Partners invests in lower middle market companies as well as structured credit with a specific focus on CLO equity and mezzanine securities.