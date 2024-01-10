Clark joins ATL as senior partner

In this new role, Clark will support leading the firm’s private equity investment business.

ATL Partners has hired Caleb Clark as a senior partner.

“I am thrilled to join ATL Partners at this exciting time in the firm’s evolution,” said Clark in a statement. “ATL has distinguished itself through its entrepreneurial culture, institutional investor base, and unique sector-focused approach, which aligns well with my investment expertise and industry knowledge.”

Most recently, Clark was a partner at Palladium Equity Partners. Prior to joining Palladium, Clark worked as an investment professional at Windjammer Capital Investors LLC and Genstar Capital, LLC.

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies.