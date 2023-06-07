CleanCapital inks $500m from Manulife

CleanCapital will leverage this investment to fund early-stage solar and storage development.

New York-based CleanCapital, a clean energy company focused on middle-market solar and storage, has secured an additional commitment of up to $500 million from Manulife Investment Management.

CleanCapital will leverage this investment to fund early-stage solar and storage development and acquire renewable energy assets throughout the U.S, as well as expand its partnerships in emerging markets.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with CleanCapital. Distributed solar and storage is a swiftly growing market, and our commitment to investing in assets that support the global shift towards clean energy and GHG reduction remains steadfast,” said Recep Kendircioglu, global head of infrastructure, Manulife Investment Management in a statement. “We view the CleanCapital team as leading the way in the distributed generation solar space and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to grow its asset base and reach across the U.S.,”

Most recently, CleanCapital made its first investment in Rhode Island with a 26 MW portfolio of operating solar assets and acquired a 35 MW operating solar portfolio in New Jersey.

Kirkland & Ellis and Baker McKenzie represented CleanCapital and Manulife, respectively, as legal advisors on this transaction.

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation.