Clearhaven-backed Engageware picks up AI tech firm Aivo

Engageware, a portfolio company of Clearhaven Partners, has acquired Aivo, a provider of conversational and generative AI technology.

Headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Engageware is a customer engagement SaaS platform.

Aivo was founded in 2012 in Argentina. It is currently headquartered in San Francisco.

“Aivo’s AI driven software is a strong match for Engageware’s strategic product priorities, and Aivo’s solutions fit perfectly within Engageware’s customer engagement software suite to drive even greater value for customers,” said Michelle Noon, co-founder and managing partner at Clearhaven Partners in a statement.. “Engageware has long been a leader in customer engagement software. The acquisition of Aivo signifies Engageware’s continued commitment to delivering leading innovative solutions for customers.”

Based in Boston, Clearhaven targets software and tech-focused investments. The private equity firm is focused on the middle market.