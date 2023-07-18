Clearhaven funds software firm Korbyt

McAfee & Taft acted as legal counsel to Korbyt and Virgo Capital, who remains a minority investor in the business

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Clearhaven Partners in the transaction

Based in Boston, Clearhaven invests in software and technology businesses

Clearhaven Partners has made an investment in Korbyt, a Dallas-based provider of digital signage and workplace experience software.

The funding will accelerate Korbyt’s growth trajectory.

“Clearhaven’s investment in Korbyt marks an exciting starting line for the next era of the Company’s growth and innovation,” said Michelle Noon, co-founder and managing partner of Clearhaven in a statement. “We were impressed with Korbyt’s product vision and success in bringing a true cloud-first approach to address the digital communication demands of the modern workplace. Our alignment with Ankur and the management team underpins our enthusiasm for this partnership and investment.”

McAfee & Taft acted as legal counsel to Korbyt and Virgo Capital, who remains a minority investor in the business. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Clearhaven Partners in the transaction.

Based in Boston, Clearhaven invests in software and technology businesses.