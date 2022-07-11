ClearHaven invests over $100m in SaaS firm SundaySky

The funding will be used for growth and innovation for SundaySky and liquidity for existing shareholders.

Clearhaven Partners has invested more than $100 million in SundaySky, an SaaS platform for video creation and personalization at scale. The funding will be used for growth and innovation for SundaySky and liquidity for existing shareholders.

“This partnership marks the start of an exciting new chapter at SundaySky,” said Jim Dicso, CEO of SundaySky, in a statement. “Since launching our next generation platform in 2021, the market’s response has exceeded even our most ambitious forecasts and underscored the need to have the right partner on board to fully realize our potential. With Clearhaven’s investment thesis in the video space and proven track record of profitably scaling SaaS companies, we will accelerate our growth trajectory, reach new levels of scale, and better execute on our mission to empower organizations to unleash the power of video.”

Meitar served as legal counsel to Sunday while Jefferies served as financial adviser. Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Herzog, Fox and Neeman served as legal counsel to Clearhaven Partners.

Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on software- and technology-focused investments.