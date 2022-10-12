Clearlake and Sam Soni acquire Ticket Evolution

Clearlake acquired Ticket Evolution through VictoryLive, an event management and ticketing technology platform backed by Clearlake and Soni.

Sam Soni is CEO and founder of VictoryLive

Soni was founder, CEO and chairman of PrimeSport

Sidley Austin acted as legal advisor to Clearlake and VictoryLive

Clearlake Group, alongside operating adviser Sam Soni, acquired Ticket Evolution, which provides software to the event ticketing industry.

The acquisition was completed through Victory Live, Inc. (“VictoryLive”), an event management and ticketing technology platform backed by Clearlake and Soni, a pioneer in the multi-billion-dollar premium ticket and sports hospitality event industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ticket Evolution manages sports and events tickets on behalf of both professional ticket resellers and rightsholders through an established B2B marketplace with distribution capabilities. The company’s offerings include both a full-service and an automated SaaS platform providing operational needs to ticket distributors, including ticket fulfillment and delivery. Ticket Evolution also operates a pricing intelligence platform, which enables automated price changes in response to market fluctuations or pricing strategies.

The acquisition of Ticket Evolution represents a step in the execution of VictoryLive’s strategy of providing more optionality for rightsholders, resellers and affiliates by partnering with event management and ticketing technology and data providers.

“We are excited to add Ticket Evolution to our platform and believe that this acquisition represents an opportunity to accelerate value creation and drive optionality for rightsholders, resellers, and affiliates,” said Soni, VictoryLive Founder and CEO. “Ticket Evolution continues to leverage its technology to drive efficiencies in the ticketing market and is enabling the shift to fully digital and mobile ticketing experiences.”