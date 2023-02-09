Clearlake-backed Alkegen to sell its TAS business unit to Regent

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Clearlake Capital-backed Alkegen has agreed to sell its Thermal Acoustical Solutions business unit to Regent. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This divestiture allows us to focus all of Alkegen’s resources on our primary goal: advancing our unique platform of specialty materials that meaningfully help the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before,” said John Dandolph, Alkegen’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We’re excited for the future and the new opportunities this creates for both Alkegen and the TAS business as it moves forward with Regent.”

Alkegen originally acquired TAS as part of its acquisition of Lydall, Inc. in October 2021. The sale includes Thermal Acoustical Solutions locations in Hamptonville, North Carolina; Yadkinville, North Carolina; St. Nazaire, France; Meinerzhagen, Germany; and Taicang, China.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Based in Buffalo, New York, Alkegen, formerly Unifrax and Lydall Materials, is a maker of high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation. Alkegen has 75 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 9,000+ employees globally.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Regent targets the industrial, retail, media and technology sectors across Europe, Asia and the Americas.