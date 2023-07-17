Clearlake-backed BBB Industries acquires Hydraulex

BBB Industries is a sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets.

BBB Industries, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has acquired Hydraulex, a Michigan-based provider of hydraulic solutions serving the industrial aftermarket. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The acquisition of Hydraulex is an exciting development for BBB as we build upon the company’s foundation in sustainable manufacturing and expand into adjacent industrial end-markets,” said José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner, and Colin Leonard, a partner and managing director at Clearlake in a statement.

