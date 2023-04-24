Clearlake-backed FinThrive adds Lanier and Landy to the C-suite

Previously, Lanier was group vice president at Oracle

Milwaukee-based FinThrive, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has named Greg Lanier as chief growth officer and John Landy as chief technology officer.

FinThrive is a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service platform.

Previously, Lanier was group vice president at Oracle.

Previously, Landy served as CTO for ArisGlobal, Sovos Compliance, Datapipe and Intralinks.

“We are excited to welcome Greg and John to the FinThrive and Clearlake families,” said Behdad Eghbali, co-founder and managing partner, and Paul Huber, managing director at Clearlake, in a statement. “John and Greg have track records of delivering results and driving innovation in software organizations, and we look forward to continuing to invest in talent, technology and other resources to accelerate FinThrive’s growth plan and increase market share in a challenging industry environment.”

Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.