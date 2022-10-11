Clearlake-backed FinThrive taps Nester as CFO

Most recently, Nester was the CFO of Transplace

FinThrive Inc, a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has named Chris Nester as chief financial officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

Most recently, Nester was the CFO of Transplace, a technology company providing advanced logistics technology solutions, where he led a team that spearheaded a sale to Uber.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the FinThrive and Clearlake family,” said Paul Huber, Managing Director, and Nate Mejías, a principal at Clearlake, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Chris and supporting the entire management team as we continue executing on our strategy to build our revenue management software platform focused on creating meaningful value for our healthcare system.”

Clearlake was founded in 2006. The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.