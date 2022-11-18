Clearlake-backed Intertape Polymer Group taps Durette as CEO

Former CEO Gregory Yull will retire from fulltime duties after over 30 years with IPG, including 12 years as CEO and president.

Prior to joining IPG, Durette served as president of the corrugated packaging business at WestRock Corporation

He also served as chief strategy officer for WestRock

Clearlake acquired IPG in June 2022 in a take-private acquisition

Intertape Polymer Group, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has named Peter Durette as CEO.

Former CEO Gregory Yull will retire from fulltime duties after over 30 years with IPG, including 12 years as CEO and president.

Prior to joining IPG, Durette served as president of the corrugated packaging business at WestRock Corporation. Prior to this role, Mr. Durette led a number of other businesses at WestRock and served as chief strategy officer for the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pete to the IPG executive team. Pete brings decades of packaging experience, most recently at global packaging provider WestRock where he was responsible for revenue growth, profitability, and shareholder value through organic and acquisitive growth strategies. His background and vision complement IPG’s customer-centric and sustainability-oriented strategy, and his operating experience aligns well with Clearlake’s O.P.S.® approach, making him an ideal choice to lead the Company in its next stage of growth,” said José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner, and Arta Tabaee, a partner and managing director at Clearlake, said in a statement”

Clearlake acquired IPG in June 2022 in a take-private acquisition.

Sarasota, Florida-based IPG is a provider of packaging and protective solutions.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake’s target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management. The firm is based in Santa Monica, California.