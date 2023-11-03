Clearlake-backed Spring Window Fashions taps Bingham as president and CEO

Bingham succeeds former president and CEO Eric Jungbluth, who announced his retirement and will continue to serve on the company's board of directors as an advisor to Clearlake and Springs.

Spring Window Fashions, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has named Jason Bingham as president and CEO.

Bingham succeeds former president and CEO Eric Jungbluth, who announced his retirement and will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors as an advisor to Clearlake and Springs.

Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spring Window Fashions is a global provider of custom window treatments and connected home technologies.

Most recently, Bingham was president of the residential HVAC & supply business for Trane Technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome Jason to the Clearlake family, and want to thank Eric for his dedication and service to Springs,” said Nate Mejías, a principal at Clearlake in a statement. “We wish Eric the best in his decision to retire and look forward to his continued contributions to our future success as a member of the board,”

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake has over $70 billion of assets under management. The firm was founded in 2006.