Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners to take software firm Alteryx private for $4.4bn

Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners have agreed to acquire Alteryx, an Irvine, California-based software company, in a take-private deal for $4.4 billion.

According to the terms of the deal, Alteryx stockholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share they own.

When the transaction closes, Alteryx will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Insight first met Dean in 2006. After witnessing Alteryx’s evolution into a data prep and analytics leader, our partnership began in 2014, coinciding with Alteryx’s expansion into new verticals and the development of a top-tier product,” said Deven Parekh and Ryan Hinkle, each a managing director at Insight Partners in a statement. “Alteryx’s success stands as a testament to their visionary founder’s exceptional ability in shaping the future of software and technology – a journey Insight takes great pride in being a part of.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation and Fenwick & West LLP are serving as legal advisors to Alteryx.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Clearlake and Insight.

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Clearlake while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal advisor to Insight.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

As of June 30, 2023, Insight Partners has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management.