Clearlake Capital-backed Discovery Education buys edtech firm DreamBox Learning

Discovery Education, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has acquired DreamBox Learning, a PK-12 education technology provider serving more than 6 million students and 600,000 educators nationwide. No financial terms were disclosed.

Discovery Education is a global education technology company.

“The acquisition of DreamBox Learning represents another milestone in Discovery Education’s journey by creating innovative classrooms connected to today’s world,” said James Pade, a partner and managing director at Clearlake in a statement. “It’s an example of our O.P.S.® value creation playbook in action, as we continue to accelerate the Company’s growth organically and through strategic acquisitions to provide customers with an expanded and integrated suite of solutions worldwide.”

In the combined organization, Jeremy Cowdrey will continue in his role as Discovery Education’s CEO, while former DreamBox Learning CEO Jessie Woolley-Wilson will join Discovery Education’s board of directors.

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Discovery Education. Moelis & Company LLC acted as lead financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to DreamBox Learning on the transaction.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake Capital Group’s target sectors are technology, consumer, and industrials. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management

DreamBox has offices in Washington, Vermont and North Carolina.