Clearlake co-founder José E. Feliciano to speak at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2026; Nominations for Women in PE are due Feb 13

Happy Groundhog Day, Hubsters. MK Flynn here, coming to you from New York with the US newsletter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, so we’re hunkering down for another six weeks of Winter.

At PE Hub, the next several weeks will be jam-packed. Today, I’m sharing a preview of what’s to come, including:

Women in Private Equity (nomination deadline is February 13)

(nomination deadline is February 13) NEXUS 2026 (February 22-25)

(February 22-25) Deal of the Year Awards (winners announced in mid-March)

(winners announced in mid-March) Financial Services Sector Spotlight (publishing in late March)

Meet me in Orlando

We’re gearing up for PEI Group’s NEXUS...