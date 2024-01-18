Clearlake exits building solutions firm Janus International Group

Clearlake acquired Janus in February 2018 in partnership with the founding management team.

Clearlake remained the company’s largest shareholder when Janus listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2021

Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management

Clearlake Capital Group has fully exited its investment in Janus International Group, a Georgia-based provider of building solutions and access control technologies for the self-storage, commercial, and industrial sectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Janus is an example of our O.P.S.® (Operations, People, and Strategy) value creation framework in action,” added Nate Mejías, a principal at Clearlake in a statement. “In a few short years, Ramey and his team executed an effective buy-and-build playbook, bolstered the management team, diversified the business, grew internationally, and led the adoption of additional technologies within the category.”

