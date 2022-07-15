Clearlake makes multiple promotions

Clearlake recently closed its seventh fund at more than $14.1 billion in commitments

Since January 2021, Clearlake has raised more than $25 billion in capital

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer

Clearlake Capital Group has made multiple promotions and a few hires. Senior leadership promotions at Clearlake include Arta Tabaee to partner and managing director; Paul Huber to managing director; Nate Mejías to principal; and Sean Courtney, Dilshat Erkin, Ben Kruger and Emily Mullins to senior vice presidents.

“The tremendous growth of the firm, as well as the recent closing of our $14.1 billion flagship fund, would not have been possible without the support of our exceptional Clearlake team, and we’re honored to recognize these outstanding individuals,” said José E. Feliciano, Co-founder and managing partner at Clearlake, in a statement. “We’re also proud to be a leading supporter of diversity in private equity, and we’re committed to providing more opportunities at the firm and within the industry at large for diverse candidates.”

Clearlake recently closed Clearlake Capital Partners VII at more than $14.1 billion in commitments. Since January 2021, Clearlake has raised more than $25 billion in capital.

Tabaee joined Clearlake in 2010; Mejías and Erkin came on in 2014; Huber and Courtney joined in 2015; Kruger came on in 2016; and Mullins joined Clearlake in 2017.

In addition, senior leadership promotions at WhiteStar Asset Management LLC, the CLO, structured products, and broadly syndicated credit arm of Clearlake, include Michael Dixon to director and a member of the Investment Committee, and Preston Wallace, Kyle Segarra and Alex Rodgers to directors. WhiteStar also added Katharine Rutherford as executive director, origination and capital markets.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has more than $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with affiliates in Dallas, London and Dublin.