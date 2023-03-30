Clearspring promotes Veitch and Choksey to partner

Also, the firm has promoted Will Wang to associate and hired Matt Berube as an associate.

Veitch joined Clearspring in 2013 while Choksey and Wang came on board in 2018

Veitch is the asset manager for Demers Ambulance, Telecon and Tecnic Group Canada

Choksey is currently serving as chief operating officer of Regal Confections

Clearspring Capital, a Toronto and Montreal-based private equity firm, has promoted John Veitch and Milap Choksey to partner. Also, the firm has promoted Will Wang to associate and hired Matt Berube as an associate.

On these promotions and hire, Larry Stevenson, a managing partner at Clearspring, said in a statement, “These promotions reflect Clearspring’s continued focus on partnering with founders and operators to grow Canadian mid-market companies. The addition of Matt to our Montreal office underscores our commitment to investing in the Province of Quebec as a key investment strategy. In November 2022, the Clearspring team led by John Veitch and Will Wang closed its latest investment in Tecnic Group Canada, Quebec’s largest driving school operator.”

Veitch joined Clearspring in 2013 while Choksey and Wang came on board in 2018.

Veitch is the asset manager for Demers Ambulance, Telecon and Tecnic Group Canada.

Choksey is currently serving as chief operating officer of Regal Confections.

Prior to Clearspring, Berube worked at Investissement Québec.

Clearspring Capital Partners invests in medium-sized companies. Since its founding in 2002, Clearspring has raised nearly $600 million in capital.