Clearview-backed Capitol Imaging acquires Houston Premier Radiology Center and Alliance MRI

Key leadership from both Houston Premier Radiology Center and Alliance MRI will remain with the broader Capitol Imaging platform

Clearview Capital partnered with Capitol Imaging and management to recapitalize the company in October 2020

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Clearview Capital invests in the lower middle market

Capitol Imaging, which is backed by Clearview Capital, has acquired two diagnostic imaging services providers, Houston Premier Radiology Center and Alliance MRI. No financial terms were disclosed.

Both are based in the Greater Houston area.

Key leadership from both acquisitions will remain with the broader Capitol Imaging platform.

Clearview Capital partnered with Capitol Imaging and management to recapitalize the company in October 2020.

“It has been an exciting start to the partnership with the Capitol Imaging team, helping to build the Company into one of the largest outpatient imaging platforms in the Gulf South region,” said Geoff Faux, a partner of Clearview Capital in a statement. “In keeping with Clearview’s value creation approach, we will continue to build on this foundation by pursuing acquisitive and organic growth initiatives to further expand the Company’s presence in its current and additional markets.”

Capitol Imaging operates multiple imaging facilities in the Gulf South.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Clearview Capital invests in the lower middle market.