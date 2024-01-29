Clearview Capital recaps marketing tech firm AdCellerant

AdCelleran co-founders, CEO Brock Berry and Chief Operating Officer Shelby Carlson will continue to lead the company, retaining significant equity stakes in the business.

Clearview Capital has recapitalized AdCellerant, a Denver-based marketing technology and services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal was done in partnership with its founders and other members of management.

AdCelleran co-founders, CEO Brock Berry and Chief Operating Officer Shelby Carlson will continue to lead the company, retaining significant equity stakes in the business.

“From the very beginning, we have been impressed by AdCellerant’s industry-leading digital marketing capabilities, innovative technology, and commitment to client success,” said Geoff Faux, a partner at Clearview Capital in a statement. “We view these outstanding core attributes of the business as a reflection of AdCellerant’s very talented and dedicated leadership team, and we look forward to working with them to continue the company’s rapid growth for years to come.”

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Clearview invests in the business services, consumer, healthcare services, manufacturing, and specialized distribution sectors in the U.S. and Canada. The private equity firm was founded in 1999.