Climate Investment backs Trace Carbon Solutions

Following the CI investment, Trace will have over $420 million of equity capital commitments from Quantum Capital Group, CI, and Trace management.

Climate Investment is focused on accelerating capital-efficient decarbonization of heavy-emitting sectors

Trace Midstream Partners was formed in 2017 with a focus on developing midstream infrastructure across North America

Quantum targets the energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors

Climate Investment has invested in Houston-based Trace Carbon Solutions, a carbon capture and sequestration development platform.

“We are pleased to welcome CI into the Trace platform. CI’s stellar reputation in CCS speaks volumes about the knowledge and capabilities of the CI team,” said Rob Meister, director of Quantum in a statement.

Founded in 1998, Quantum Capital Group is a provider of private equity, credit, structured, and venture capital to the energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors.