Cloud security firm Gigamon snags investment from Siris

Siris has made an investment in Gigamon, a Santa Clara, California-based cloud security firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. will maintain its controlling stake in Gigamon.

“We have long been impressed by Gigamon’s market performance and are thrilled to be partnering with Gigamon and its existing shareholders to drive ongoing success,” said Frank Baker, a co-founder and managing partner of Siris, and Sandeep Guleria, a managing director at Siris in a statement. “Gigamon is not only an industry leader in the mission-critical network visibility market, but also is rapidly expanding its deep observability capabilities to maximize network security. We look forward to supporting Gigamon on these important initiatives.”

Gigamon was founded in 2004.

Based in New York and West Palm Beach, Siris invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies. Siris manages approximately $7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.