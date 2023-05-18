CMEP-backed GracoRoberts acquires Pacific Coast Composites

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, GracoRoberts is a specialty chemicals distributor to serve the global aerospace market.

GracoRoberts, which is backed by CM Equity Partners, has acquired Washington-based Pacific Coast Composites, a stocking distributor of advanced composite and metal bond materials. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Kevin Fochtman, president of Pacific Coast Composites, said in a statement, “We’ve developed a business centered on providing our customers with smaller, customized composites material sizes in a near 24-hour turnaround time. Culturally, we believe in giving our customers what they want, in the quantity they want, and most importantly, when they want it.”

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, GracoRoberts is a specialty chemicals distributor to serve the global aerospace market.

Pacific Coast Composites was founded in 2001 by President Kevin Fochtman.

Based in New York City, CMEP provides capital to the federal services and aerospace and defense industries.