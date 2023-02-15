Coalesce Capital appoints Foullois as COO and chief compliance officer

Prior to LNK, she held roles in venture capital and technology for nearly 10 years

Coalesce Capital has named Bethany Foullois as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer.

Most recently, Foullois served as COO and CCO at LNK Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market consumer and retail businesses. Prior to LNK, she held roles in venture capital and technology for nearly 10 years.

“Bethany joins Coalesce at an exciting time as we further build out our seasoned team and move quickly to take advantage of the favorable market conditions and value creation potential we see in the business services market,” said Stephanie Geveda, founder and managing partner of Coalesce Capital, in a stateent. “Bethany’s impressive background, as well as her proven reputation for collaboration and authenticity, both complement our leadership team’s capabilities and fit the Coalesce culture.”

Foullois is a former vice chair of Fernweh Group, an investment and transformation firm spun out of McKinsey & Company focused on industrial technologies. She is a member of the Private Equity CFO Association and the PEI Private Funds CFO network.

