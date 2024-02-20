Coalesce Capital taps Gurss as partner

The private equity firm has hired Neil Merchant as a principal, Jeffrey Stone as a director of business development, Colleen Hynes as a senior associate and James Muse as an associate.

Coalesce Capital has named Jonathan Gurss as a partner. The private equity firm has hired Neil Merchant as a principal, Jeffrey Stone as a director of business development, Colleen Hynes as a senior associate and James Muse as an associate.

“Jon is a talented private equity investor with tremendous insights on the opportunities and challenges facing business services companies today,” said Stephanie Geveda, founder and managing partner of Coalesce in a statement. “He has an outstanding track record of identifying and executing on investment opportunities across the sector, and we look forward to leveraging his experience as we invest behind and partner with entrepreneurs and leadership teams to support the growth of their businesses. I am also delighted to welcome Neil, Jeff, Colleen, and James to Coalesce, and I am confident they will be outstanding additions to our growing team.”

Prior to joining Coalesce, Gurss was a principal at Sentinel Capital Partners.

Previously, Merchant was a principal at Vestar Capital Partners.

Based in New York City, Coalesce Capital invests in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies.