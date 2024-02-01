Coatue and Viking-backed Valsoft acquires Easy Employer

Easy Employer is a Sydney, Australia-based provider of staff management, attendance, rostering, payroll and award interpretation software solutions.

Based in Montreal, Valsoft specializes in acquiring and developing vertical market software businesses

The company announced securing $170m in growth financing from Coatue and Viking in January

Easy Employer is the sixth company in the workforce management industry to join Valsoft

Valsoft Corp, recently backed by Coatue Management and Viking Global Investors, has acquired Easy Employer, a Sydney, Australia-based provider of staff management, attendance, rostering, payroll and award interpretation software solutions.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Easy Employer’s cloud-based solutions and services help clients across several industries in Australia and globally to simplify complex workforce management requirements.

Based in Montreal, Valsoft specializes in acquiring and developing vertical market software businesses. Earlier this month, the company announced securing $170 million in growth financing from Coatue and Viking.

Easy Employer, working with Valsoft’s operating division Aspire Software, will be able to strengthen their presence in the market while being ideally placed to roll out significant product and service improvements while leveraging the Valsoft network, according to a statement.

“Easy Employer has been on an impressive growth path and has become a leader in key specific industries, such as disability care, pharmacy and care homes,” said Jeffrey Messud, operating partner of Valsoft.

Easy Employer is the sixth company in the workforce management industry to join Valsoft, along with Softbrick, Manus, Vocantas, Monaco and Wageloch.