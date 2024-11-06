Cobepa enters exclusive discussions to buy Ascentiel Groupe
Ascentiel Groupe is currently owned by IK Partners and ISAI.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Ascentiel Groupe is currently owned by IK Partners and ISAI.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination