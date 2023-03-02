Cognizant buys RLH-backed Utegration

Cognizant is a New Jersey-based information servies and consulting company

Cognizant Technology Solutions has acquired Utegration, a portfolio company of RLH Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Houston, Utegration is a consulting company focused on utilities. Cognizant is a New Jersey-based information servies and consulting company.

RLH Managing Directors Kevin Cantrell and Rob Rodin said in a statement, “We have been honored to partner with Bart and his colleagues in building a global business that is a leader and an innovator in helping utilities achieve milestones in efficiency and customer service. We are especially pleased to have supported the company’s development of its highly-regarded Utility4U™ suite of software solutions that enhance the capabilities of SAP’s software platform for utilities.”

RLH Equity Partners invests in a number of sectors that include the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets.