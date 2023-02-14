Collings joins Borgman Capital as real estate VP

In his new role, he will be responsible for sourcing and executing real estate acquisitions.

Borgman Capital has named Kemp Collings as vice president of real estate.

In his new role, he will be responsible for sourcing and executing real estate acquisitions.

“We are excited that Kemp has joined our team,” said Matt Kiefer, Borgman Capital director of real estate investments, in a statement. “His extensive commercial real estate background and experience will be paramount to helping grow our real estate practice and adding value to our investors.”

Prior to joining Borgman Capital, Collings worked on investment advisory teams at Founders 3 in Milwaukee and HFF Capital Markets (later acquired by JLL) in Chicago. Previous to his time at HFF, he spent five years working overseas for Related Companies along with the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

Based in Milwaukee, Borgman Capital invests in lower middle-market businesses.