Columbia River invests in software developer BSP

BSP was represented in this transaction by RoseBiz and Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP while Columbia River Partners was represented by Holland & Knight LLP

Centerfield Capital Partners and Everside Capital Partners provided the capital for the transaction

Columbia River Partners invests in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services and IT services sectors

Columbia River Partners has made an investment in New York-based Business Solution Partners, a software development firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

BSP CEO David Smooha will remain in his role.

On the transaction, Nathan Chandrasekaran and Pooneet Goel, partners at Columbia River Partners, said in a statement, “Through David’s leadership and dedication, BSP has grown into a leading player in the NetSuite ecosystem, plus adding new partners such as HubSpot and Adaptive. We look forward to partnering with BSP management to grow the business organically and through acquisitions.”

Centerfield Capital Partners and Everside Capital Partners provided the capital for the transaction. BSP was represented in this transaction by RoseBiz and Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP while Columbia River Partners was represented by Holland & Knight LLP.

BSP was founded in 1992.

Seattle and San Francisco-based Columbia River Partners invests in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services, and IT services sectors.