Columbia River Partners invests in manufacturer TiniFiber

Columbia River Partners has made an investment in Farmingdale, New York-based TiniFiber, a fiber optic assembly and custom cable manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nathan Chandrasekaran and Pooneet Goel, Partners at Columbia River Partners said in a statement, “Through [CEO] Christian Peterson and [Vice President of Operations] Barry Skolnick’s leadership and dedication, TiniFiber grew from an idea into the most effective fiberoptic cable on the market today. We look forward to partnering with Christian, Barry, and the rest of the TiniFiber family to build on that foundation and execute on the numerous opportunities to grow the business.”

Tecum Capital Partners, Unity Hunt, UMB Capital Corporation, and Enterprise Bank & Trust provided the capital to back the deal. Enterprise Bank & Trust provided senior debt financing for the transaction while Geffen Mesher provided financial and tax due diligence services. McGuire Woods served as counsel for CRP and Katten Muchin Rosenman served as counsel for Tecum Capital. Lockton provided all employment and insurance due diligence.

TiniFiber was represented in this transaction by Akin Bay Company. Akin Bay also acted as the debt placement agent and invested in TiniFiber.

Based in Seattle and San Francisco, Columbia River Partners backs lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services, and IT services sectors.